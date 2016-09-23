Overview

Dr. Michael Drucker, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Drucker works at Novant Health Cardiology Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.