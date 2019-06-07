Dr. Michael Drossner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drossner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drossner, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Drossner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health and UM Harford Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Drossner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upper Chesapeake Cardiology LLC520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 201, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Drossner?
Dr. Drossner is an outstanding cardiologist! He is honest and thorough - explains everything in laymen's terms. I don't look forward to the day he retires because there couldn't ever be a better cardeo!!!
About Dr. Michael Drossner, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942203393
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drossner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drossner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drossner works at
Dr. Drossner has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drossner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Drossner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drossner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drossner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drossner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.