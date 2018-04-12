Dr. Michael Droller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Droller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Droller, MD
Dr. Michael Droller, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai Urology5 E 98th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-4812
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Droller is a straight shooter and not seduced by medical fantasies. A breath of fresh air. I highly recommend him.
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Stanford University Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Droller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Droller accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Droller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Droller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Droller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Droller speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Droller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Droller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Droller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.