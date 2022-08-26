Overview

Dr. Michael Drobbin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Drobbin works at Prohealth Care in Bethpage, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nasal Polyp and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.