Dr. Michael Driks, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Driks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Metro Infectious Disease Consultants4601 W 109th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-3310
Infectious Disease Associates of Kansas City2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 392 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable and gives through explanation.
About Dr. Michael Driks, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1174587422
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Driks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
