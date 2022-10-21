Overview

Dr. Michael Drewek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.



Dr. Drewek works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.