Dr. Drewek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Drewek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Drewek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Drewek works at
Locations
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 233-1223Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Intermountain Neurosurgery4101 W Conejos Pl Ste 225, Denver, CO 80204 Directions (303) 595-6765
Hospital Affiliations
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my appointment with Dr. Drewek, on Thursday afternoon, and learned that I would need a back surgery. During the appointment, Dr. Drewek listened intently, answered all of my questions, had a spinal column display with the procedure I need performed to use as a visual tool. Dr. Drewek spent quite a bit of time with me to re-assure me that my concerns and fears, about the Surgery would be resolved. Dr. Drewek showed me that he clearly cares about his patience not just performing another surgery.
About Dr. Michael Drewek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558371906
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drewek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drewek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drewek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drewek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.