Dr. Michael Drewek, MD

Neurosurgery
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Drewek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with OrthoColorado Hospital.

Dr. Drewek works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center PC
    660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 233-1223
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Intermountain Neurosurgery
    4101 W Conejos Pl Ste 225, Denver, CO 80204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 595-6765

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Instrumentation Procedures Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 21, 2022
    I had my appointment with Dr. Drewek, on Thursday afternoon, and learned that I would need a back surgery. During the appointment, Dr. Drewek listened intently, answered all of my questions, had a spinal column display with the procedure I need performed to use as a visual tool. Dr. Drewek spent quite a bit of time with me to re-assure me that my concerns and fears, about the Surgery would be resolved. Dr. Drewek showed me that he clearly cares about his patience not just performing another surgery.
    Jan Fortarel — Oct 21, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Drewek, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558371906
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt U/Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drewek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drewek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drewek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drewek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Drewek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drewek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drewek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drewek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

