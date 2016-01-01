Overview

Dr. Michael Drew, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Drew works at St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.