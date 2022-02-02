Dr. Michael Drennen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drennen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drennen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Drennen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Novant Health Carmel OB/GYN - Monroe2000 Wellness Blvd Ste 120, Monroe, NC 28110 Directions (803) 850-5995
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Today was my first time seeing, meeting Dr Drennan. He was very nice! Answered questions that I had and just kept reassuring me. Awesome bedside manner!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
