Dr. Michael Drelles, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Drelles, DO is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Drelles works at
Locations
-
1
Straith Pain Center23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 386-7267MondayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Straith Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Drelles and I have had a decade of following his both scripts and injections. Very accurate an injections and one helluvah guy to know and appreciate as a caring intelligent man.
About Dr. Michael Drelles, DO
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518086560
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Medicine At The University Of California At Davis
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
