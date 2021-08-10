Dr. Michael Draznik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Draznik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Draznik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They completed their residency with University Hospital
Dr. Draznik works at
Locations
Health First Physicians608 Reading Rd Ste C, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 579-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DRAZNIK is always kind, thoughtful and through. His team (with the exception of Gail) however, can often be rude and unpleasant. They always act as if I am an inconvenience to them. I get the worst anxiety calling them or going into the office with questions.
About Dr. Michael Draznik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215075569
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draznik works at
Dr. Draznik has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Draznik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Draznik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draznik.
