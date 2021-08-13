Dr. Dragun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Dragun, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dragun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
West Texas Urology PA2706 W Cuthbert Ave Ste C, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 687-0311
Sri V Srinivas MD122 N N St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Midland Memorial Hospital400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Perfect human being thank you sir for crossing my path
About Dr. Michael Dragun, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
