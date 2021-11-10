Dr. Michael Drager, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Drager, DPM
Dr. Michael Drager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons
Drager Podiatry850 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 667-9762
- Kootenai Health
- Northwest Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
One of the best doctors, I have ever had... Dr. Drager operated on my toe for an ingrown toenail. Never experienced any pain. It healed quickly, as did my wife's surgery also. He also cured me of my arch pain also. He is a caring, skilled doctor who listens to his patients. I feel lucky to have found him.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1326042045
- American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons
- Doctors Hospital Of Santa Ana
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Idaho
Dr. Drager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drager has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drager.
