Dr. Michael Drager, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Drager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons

Dr. Drager works at Michael J Drager DPM in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Drager Podiatry
    850 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 667-9762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kootenai Health
  • Northwest Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Nov 10, 2021
    One of the best doctors, I have ever had... Dr. Drager operated on my toe for an ingrown toenail. Never experienced any pain. It healed quickly, as did my wife's surgery also. He also cured me of my arch pain also. He is a caring, skilled doctor who listens to his patients. I feel lucky to have found him.
    About Dr. Michael Drager, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1326042045
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons
    • Doctors Hospital Of Santa Ana
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    • University Of Idaho
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Drager, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drager has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drager works at Michael J Drager DPM in Coeur D Alene, ID. View the full address on Dr. Drager’s profile.

    Dr. Drager has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

