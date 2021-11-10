Overview

Dr. Michael Drager, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They completed their fellowship with American College of Foot & Ankle Surgeons



Dr. Drager works at Michael J Drager DPM in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.