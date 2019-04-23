Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Doyle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Troy Internal Medicine4600 Investment Dr Ste 300, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5000Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hematology Oncology Consultatns4550 Investment Dr Ste B120, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 952-5083
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Dr. Doyle for a little over 3 years. Until him, no one could get cholesterol drugs to agree with me. He is very through and nice. And successful in bringing my numbers down. Highly recommend.
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1174582779
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.