Dr. Michael Downing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Downing, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Downing works at
MDVIP - Glen Burnie, Maryland7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I have been under Dr. Downing's care for over 20 years. He is always friendly and relaxed on our visits. Appointments are always dealt with on time. He takes the time to listen to what you have to say and totally explains any treatment you may need thoroughly, and answers all of your questions. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Downing to anyone looking for a good and personable doctor.
About Dr. Michael Downing, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568475242
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann U
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downing has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Downing using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downing works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.