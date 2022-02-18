Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Downey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Locations
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (706) 577-0239
Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine800 12th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (972) 486-9458Wednesday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine245 E State Highway 114 Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (972) 486-9458
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Downey is an amazing doctor. He takes his time, explains and discusses your condition. I had an achilles tendon issue which required surgery. He prayed with me before surgery and checked on my a couple times over the next few days. I sent my daughter to him for heel pain. He determined it was plantar fascitis. After he treated her, she had immediate relief. He and his staff are amazing and really care about their patients. He's the best!
About Dr. Michael Downey, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1932467396
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Orthopaedic Institute
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- John Peter Smith Hosp
- Midwestern University
- Baylor University
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
