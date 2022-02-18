Overview

Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Downey works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.