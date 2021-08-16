Overview

Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Downey works at Ankle and Foot Medical Centers of the Delaware Valley PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.