Dr. Michael Downey, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Downey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Downey works at
Locations
Ankle and Foot Medical Centers of the Delaware Valley PC3801 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9563
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-9563
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Downey was a consummate professional, seeking every option for healing me. He recommended that I NOT have surgery as my healing progressed, an unusual and welcome recommendation. I am now fully healed under his care. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Michael Downey, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073502076
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
