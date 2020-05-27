Overview

Dr. Michael Dourmashkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Dourmashkin works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.