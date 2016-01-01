Dr. Michael Doucet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doucet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Doucet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Doucet, MD is a dermatologist in Opelousas, LA. He currently practices at MICHAEL F DOUCET, MD and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center. Dr. Doucet is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Michael F Doucet, MD611 E Prudhomme St Ste 6, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 948-6366
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Michael Doucet, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1861565756
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Opelousas General Health System
Patient Satisfaction
