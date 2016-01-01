Overview

Dr. Michael Dorning, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.



Dr. Dorning works at Duly Health And Care in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.