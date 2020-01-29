See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Michael Doody, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Doody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Doody works at Center For Reproductive Mdcn in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael C Doody MD PC
    220 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 531-3011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Endometriosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 29, 2020
    He is very much worth the wait. He gets right to the problem. Shows no judgement no matter what your age is. Went in for my first appointment Jan 7th and already had surgery Jan 27th to remove stage 2 endometriosis. He waste no time and shows so much compassion. All around amazing man and doctor. The staff are all super friendly and welcoming as well.
    Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Doody, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750362703
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Doody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doody has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doody works at Center For Reproductive Mdcn in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Doody’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.