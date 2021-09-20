Overview

Dr. Michael Donham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Donham works at Decatur Family Medicine PC in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.