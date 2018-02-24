See All Podiatrists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Michael Donato, MD

Podiatry
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Donato, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Donato works at Rappahannock Foot And Ankle Specialists in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot Doctor of Rappahannock Ltd. Plc.
    195 Falcon Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2724
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Club Staffing
    1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 371-2724
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  3. 3
    Rappahannock Foot & Ankle Specs
    450 Garrisonville Rd Ste 115, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 720-0674

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 24, 2018
    I went to Dr. Donato for toenail fungus but then asked questions about orthotics for my running shoes. He spent 45 minutes with me advising on treatment for my toenails as well as orthotics options and their resources on how to run in order to avoid injury. He was extremely knowledgeable and made me aware of running science I'd never encountered even though I've been a runner most of my life. It was a terrific visit and I highly recommend him especially to runners and endurance athletes.
    Steve McNamara in Spotsylvania — Feb 24, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Donato, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295703734
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Donato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donato has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

