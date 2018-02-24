Dr. Michael Donato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Donato, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Donato, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Locations
The Foot Doctor of Rappahannock Ltd. Plc.195 Falcon Dr, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 371-2724Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-2724Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Rappahannock Foot & Ankle Specs450 Garrisonville Rd Ste 115, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 720-0674
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Donato for toenail fungus but then asked questions about orthotics for my running shoes. He spent 45 minutes with me advising on treatment for my toenails as well as orthotics options and their resources on how to run in order to avoid injury. He was extremely knowledgeable and made me aware of running science I'd never encountered even though I've been a runner most of my life. It was a terrific visit and I highly recommend him especially to runners and endurance athletes.
About Dr. Michael Donato, MD
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1295703734
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donato has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.