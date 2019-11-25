See All General Surgeons in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Michael Donaire, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Michael Donaire, MD

General Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Donaire, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Donaire works at Kidney Care and Hypertension Center, LLC in Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Physicians' Group
    49 Veronica Ave # 1F, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 323-0639
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical & Bariatrics
    81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 936-5628
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Donaire?

Nov 25, 2019
Dr. Donaire is amazing! With each visit Dr. Donaire explains to me what I'm experiencing and walks me through the next phase in my weight loss journey! He is patient, honest and genuinely cares about me reaching my goal! Absolutely brilliant doctor! Highly recommend!
Lisa T. — Nov 25, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Donaire, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Donaire, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Donaire to family and friends

Dr. Donaire's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Donaire

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Donaire, MD.

About Dr. Michael Donaire, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952740185
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship Lutheran Medical Center-Brooklyn
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • St Vincent's Med Ctr-NY Med COll
Internship
Medical Education
  • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Donaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Donaire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Donaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Donaire works at Kidney Care and Hypertension Center, LLC in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Donaire’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donaire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Donaire, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.