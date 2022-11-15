Overview

Dr. Michael Domer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Domer works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.