Dr. Michael Dolan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Michael Dolan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Dolan works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Stonebridge Location
    207 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 661-9825
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr.Dolan did carpal tunnel surgery today (8-23-2022) on my right hand and I am very satisfied with how everything went. All the nurses were very nice and caring. Everything went as I was told it would go. I highly recommend Dr. Dolan and plan on letting him do my left hand soon. Thanks!!
    Ricky Carroll — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Dolan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952426074
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolan works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dolan’s profile.

    Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

