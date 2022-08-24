Overview

Dr. Michael Dolan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Dolan works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.