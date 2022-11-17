Overview

Dr. Michael Dohrenwend, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center.



Dr. Dohrenwend works at Center For Digestive Health in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.