Dr. Doherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Doherty, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Doherty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 17th Ave Fl 5, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2800
- 2 5300 Tallman Ave NW Ste 3E, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6010
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional!
About Dr. Michael Doherty, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033299953
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
