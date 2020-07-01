Overview

Dr. Michael Dobson, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Dobson works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.