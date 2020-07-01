Dr. Michael Dobson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dobson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dobson, DO is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Huntersville9930 Kincey Ave Ste 210, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (980) 369-3482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Dobson is thorough, thoughtful, and offers treatment options.
About Dr. Michael Dobson, DO
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902028343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobson has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.
