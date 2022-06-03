Dr. Michael Doarn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doarn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Doarn, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Doarn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Doarn works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Riverview11286 Boyette Rd Ste 101, Riverview, FL 33569 Directions (813) 978-9700
Brandon560 S Lakewood Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 978-9700
TriState Specialists2730 Pierce St Ste 300, Sioux City, IA 51104 Directions (712) 224-8677Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I got hurt at work and Dr Doran has been seeing me concerning my hands ( both) I find him to be honest, compassionate and explains where you can fully understand. I’ve been a bit depressed because I’m very limited with my right hand ( I’m right handed) Dr Doran said to me today “ you will get better!” He has no idea how that made me feel. I feel so confident. He’s a great and caring doctor.
About Dr. Michael Doarn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Doarn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doarn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doarn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doarn has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doarn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Doarn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doarn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doarn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doarn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.