Overview

Dr. Michael Dixon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.



Dr. Dixon works at SSM Health Medical Group in Fenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.