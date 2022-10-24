Dr. Michael Ditkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ditkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ditkoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Ditkoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Ditkoff works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ditkoff?
I’ve been going to Dr. Ditkoff for over 10 years. He is not an alarmist yet brings a professional approach to the exam, along with a unique insight. He always greets his patients with a smile which is welcomed when one isn’t feeling well. His staff is ready to help and knowledgeable too. Jennifer, the Speech Pathologist, is thorough and explains what will happen during the procedure. On occasion I’ve visited Dr. Perlman, whose experience brings a fresh perspective to my condition. I highly recommend this practice. The wait time is minimal and the receptionists are ready to assist.
About Dr. Michael Ditkoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235179995
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Ctr Hosps, Otolaryngology New England Med Ctr Hosps, General Surgery
- General Surgery
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education Combined BS/MD 7 Year Medical Program
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ditkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ditkoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ditkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ditkoff works at
Dr. Ditkoff has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ditkoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ditkoff speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.