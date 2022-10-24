Overview

Dr. Michael Ditkoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Ditkoff works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.