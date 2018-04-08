Overview

Dr. Michael Disher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Disher works at McLaren St. Luke's Multi-Specialty Practice in Maumee, OH with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN, South Bend, IN and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.