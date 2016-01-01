Dr. Michael Dirusso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dirusso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dirusso, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Dirusso, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Dirusso works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital District Renal Physicians PC1201 Nott St Ste 203, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-4207
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dirusso?
About Dr. Michael Dirusso, DO
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700023868
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dirusso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dirusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dirusso works at
Dr. Dirusso has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dirusso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dirusso has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dirusso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dirusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dirusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.