Overview

Dr. Michael Dirusso, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Dirusso works at New York Nephrology in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.