Dr. Michael Dimitrion, MD is a Men's Health Medicine Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Men's Health Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.



Dr. Dimitrion works at Michael J Dimitrion MD in Aiea, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.