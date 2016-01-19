Overview

Dr. Michael Dimino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Dimino works at Axia Women's Health in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ, Manalapan, NJ and Matawan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.