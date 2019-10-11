See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dimattina works at Dominion Fertility & Endocrinology in Arlington, VA with other offices in Bethesda, MD and Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dominion Fertility and Endocrinology
    4040 Fairfax Dr Ste 600, Arlington, VA 22203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 920-3890
  2. 2
    Dominion Fertility Bethesda
    10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 280, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 762-5980
  3. 3
    Virginia Vascular Pllc
    3620 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-0222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 11, 2019
    Dr DiMattina is the best!!! I cannot thank him and the staff at Dominion Fertility enough. I was turned away from other clinics, including Shady Grove, saying that they would not take me as a patient unless I agreed to use donor eggs. I have diminished ovarian reserve (super low AMH) and am a poor responder to the stimulation meds. Within a year of working with Dr D, I was pregnant using my own egg!! I delivered a healthy baby boy, who is now 3 years old. I have had to move to several different states over the last three years, which has caused me to have to try clinics in those areas for baby #2. After many horrible experiences elsewhere, I am headed back across country to see Dr D. I should have just traveled back to him years ago!!
    Keir — Oct 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD
    About Dr. Michael Dimattina, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265528988
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dimattina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dimattina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimattina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimattina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimattina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimattina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

