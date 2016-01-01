Dr. Michael Dilorenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dilorenzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dilorenzo, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Dilorenzo, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilorenzo has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
