Overview

Dr. Michael Dillingham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Dillingham works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Atherton, CA and San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.