Dr. Michael Dillard, MD
Dr. Michael Dillard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
The Providence Clinic220 DR M L KING PKWY, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 587-1987
Tennova Healthcare-jefferson Memorial Hospital110 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (423) 587-1987
Primary Care and Geriatrics PC711 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (423) 587-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dillard know what he is doing. He is an excellent doctor,but he has no bedside manner. I do not go to him because if his personality. I see him because he knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Michael Dillard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dillard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.
