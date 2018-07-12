Overview

Dr. Michael Dillard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morristown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Dillard works at The Providence Clinic in Morristown, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Ear Ache and Acute Upper Respiratory Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.