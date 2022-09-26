Overview

Dr. Michael Didonna, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Didonna works at Champaign Dental Group in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.