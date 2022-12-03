Overview

Dr. Michael Dickinson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dickinson works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon in North Muskegon, MI with other offices in Holland, MI and Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.