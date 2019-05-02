See All General Dentists in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD

Dentistry
5 (179)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health.

Dr. Dickerson works at Mountain View Family Dental in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain View Family Dental
    459 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2182
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Alveolar Bone Loss
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Alveolar Bone Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis of Tooth Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
ClearCorrect™ Invisible Braces Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Complex Tooth Extraction Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Tomography Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Electrocautery Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Consultation Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orofacial Pain Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Six Month Smiles Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tongue Conditions Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration (Resistant to Whitening) Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Venus® White Teeth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Best Life & Health Insurance
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dental Select
    • DenteMax
    • EMI Health
    • First Dental Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Lincoln
    • MetLife
    • NovaNet
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 179 ratings
    Patient Ratings (179)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dickerson?

    May 02, 2019
    Great and caring professional!!
    — May 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dickerson to family and friends

    Dr. Dickerson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dickerson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD.

    About Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619225307
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson works at Mountain View Family Dental in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dickerson’s profile.

    179 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.