Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Port Richey, FL.
Dr. Dickerson works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental3180 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (844) 225-5981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickerson?
About Dr. Michael Dickerson, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1154469062
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson works at
2683 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.