Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM
Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Munster Orthopaedic Institute9132 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
I went to see him for my heel pain. I had xrays taken and discovered I have a heel spur. Not surprising as I am on my feet all day. He decided to give me a cortisone shot. I was nervous because I've heard that they hurt. So he nicely asked my husband to come into the room. But it wasn't as bad as I thought. It did help me ultimately. I think he was very nice and helpful. I would most definitely recommend him.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205835410
- Sacred Heart Hospital, Chicago
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Illinois at Chicago
