Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Dichoso works at Premier Orthopaedic & Hand Ctr in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Munster Orthopaedic Institute
    9132 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-2225

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Instability
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction
Arch Disorders
Bunionette
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Injuries
Ingrown Toenail
Neuromas
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Soft Tissue Infection
Tendonitis
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2019
    I went to see him for my heel pain. I had xrays taken and discovered I have a heel spur. Not surprising as I am on my feet all day. He decided to give me a cortisone shot. I was nervous because I've heard that they hurt. So he nicely asked my husband to come into the room. But it wasn't as bad as I thought. It did help me ultimately. I think he was very nice and helpful. I would most definitely recommend him.
    About Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205835410
    Education & Certifications

    • Sacred Heart Hospital, Chicago
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University of Illinois at Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael D Dichoso, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dichoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dichoso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dichoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dichoso works at Premier Orthopaedic & Hand Ctr in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dichoso’s profile.

    Dr. Dichoso has seen patients for Heel Spur and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dichoso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dichoso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dichoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dichoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dichoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

