Dr. Michael Dicello, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Dicello, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and St. James Healthcare.

Dr. Dicello works at Montana Recovery Community, LLC in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Consultants of Montana
    1188 N 15th Ave Ste 3, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 582-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • St. James Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Asthma
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Asthma
Pollen Allergy

Hives Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergan Cross-Reactivity Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 04, 2019
    Excellent service. Dr. Dicello and his team have been right in the trenches with me, when I battle my allergy symptoms. Couldn't imagine what my symptoms would be like, if I never met him. There is a good reason on why he is a few weeks out. He's simple the best and everyone wants his time. I've been using him for 10 years now!
    Brandon Toney — Nov 04, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Dicello, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720083173
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
    • University Of Michigan Hosps and Health Ctrs
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Case Western Reserve University
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Dicello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicello works at Montana Recovery Community, LLC in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Dicello’s profile.

    Dr. Dicello has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

