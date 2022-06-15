Overview

Dr. Michael Dibiase, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Dibiase works at Central Coast Renal Care in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.