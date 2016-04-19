Dr. Michael Diaz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Diaz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Michael Diaz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pocatello, ID.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental4165 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello, ID 83202 Directions (844) 225-8435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diaz?
Dr. Diaz is the only dentist I ever took my kids to. He was painless and professional and always took the time to talk and sincerely cared abut how you were feeling. We loved the staff and never had a bad experience in the last 20 years
About Dr. Michael Diaz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1881613602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.