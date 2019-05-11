Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Diaz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Oda Primary Care Health Center74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 260-4600
Park Ave. Ob.gyn. PC1112 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 876-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Very professional and very knowledgeable. -Luxshmi srikumar
About Dr. Michael Diaz, MD
- Hematology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730229584
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.