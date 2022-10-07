Dr. Michael Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Diaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Michael C Diaz - M.D.105 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 200, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (629) 219-5942
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Diaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427040021
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Diaz works at
