Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Diamond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3291
Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 722-4434
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
About Dr. Michael Diamond, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Pennsylvania|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine|Yale University School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
